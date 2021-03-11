Capital One Financial Corp Buys 3,523 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

