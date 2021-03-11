Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 10,747 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

