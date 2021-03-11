Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 328,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

