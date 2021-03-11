Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in DaVita by 124.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DaVita by 303.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

DVA stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

