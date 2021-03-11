Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

