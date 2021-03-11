Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,447,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

