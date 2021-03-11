Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 1,680,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 267,605 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

