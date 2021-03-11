Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $34.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

