Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.66

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$157.66 and traded as high as C$174.60. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$174.24, with a volume of 226,243 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.66. The stock has a market cap of C$10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

