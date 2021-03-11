Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, Canadian Natural Resources has a solid track record of dividend hikes, recently increasing payout for the 21st consecutive year. A 'Canadian Dividend Aristocrat' with an attractive yield, the company’s stock has more than doubled over the trailing 12-month period and poised for further capital appreciation. Consequently, Canadian Natural Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Boston Partners raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after buying an additional 1,433,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,713 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

