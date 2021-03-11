Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

GOOS opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $5,911,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

