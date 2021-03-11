Canaccord Genuity Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $80.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 517.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

