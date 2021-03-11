Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 640,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

