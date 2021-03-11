Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 10.4% Higher

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.03. 296,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 270,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Camtek alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 716.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.