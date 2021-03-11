Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.386-8.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.03-3.11 EPS.
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.94.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
