Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.386-8.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.03-3.11 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
