Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.386-8.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.03-3.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

