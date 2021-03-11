Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.
NYSE:CPB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 95,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
