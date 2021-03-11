Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 95,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

