Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.