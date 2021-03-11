Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. 1,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

