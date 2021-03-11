Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

CHY opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

