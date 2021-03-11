Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the February 11th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

