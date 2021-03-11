Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COG. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

COG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 20,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,349. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

