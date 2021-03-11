Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $2,025.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CABO. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.50.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,819.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,994.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.00. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

