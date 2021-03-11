C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Raised to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $19,499,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.