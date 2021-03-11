C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $7,356,186.70 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $7,356,186.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 836,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,317,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $84.56 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $104,063,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

