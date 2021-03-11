Byron L. Boston Buys 1,635 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DX opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading raised their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

