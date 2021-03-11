Byron L. Boston Buys 1,635 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE DX opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading raised their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
