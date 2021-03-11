Burney Co. Sells 3,980 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,756. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

