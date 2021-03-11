Burney Co. Sells 3,909 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.16. 44,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,154. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.86 and a 200 day moving average of $165.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

