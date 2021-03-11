Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.85. 9,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,191. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.83 and a 200 day moving average of $362.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

