Burney Co. Purchases 45,788 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,788 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.8% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. 253,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

