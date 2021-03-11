Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.30% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. 1,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,771. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

