Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

NYSE BURL opened at $295.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $308.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Comerica Bank grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Burlington Stores by 72.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

