Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.79

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.79 and last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 10435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,624. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

