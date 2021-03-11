Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 320,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,187. Bumble has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.