Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.30.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

