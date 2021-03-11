Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

BMBL opened at $63.30 on Monday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

