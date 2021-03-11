Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $68.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.54. 51,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,187. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.