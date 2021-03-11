Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

