BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 825 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,971 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FDX stock opened at $253.69 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

