BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,361 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 123,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of MO opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

