BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Square were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $243,589,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.