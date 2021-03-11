BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.83. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.