BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

