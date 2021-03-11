Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,210. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.78 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.