Brokers Set Expectations for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.86 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,880 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.