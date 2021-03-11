Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

