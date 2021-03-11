Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $59.67

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,903,895 shares of company stock worth $257,943,238.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

