Brokerages Set ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) PT at $6.50

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $989.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

