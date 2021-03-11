Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $31.64

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

