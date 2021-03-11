Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $749.69

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $749.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $18.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $706.30. 10,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $708.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

